 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Belt

Banana Belt

by Houseplant

Write a review
Houseplant Cannabis Flower Banana Belt
Houseplant Cannabis Flower Banana Belt
Houseplant Cannabis Flower Banana Belt
Houseplant Cannabis Flower Banana Belt

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Banana Belt is an indica derived from Banana OG and GMO that is rich with tropical scents and a subtle floral sweetness which will remind you of being somewhere relaxing and warm no matter where you are (maybe you ARE smoking it somewhere relaxing and warm, which sounds lovely). Banana Belt is also good for slipping into an easygoing creative space, like if you're someone who enjoys painting at night before bed (which also sounds lovely).

About this brand

Houseplant Logo
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review