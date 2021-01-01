About this product
Despite its seemingly demonic name, Diablo Wind is actually a lovely sativa we look forward to smoking day in and day out. It's not only strong, but known for its cerebral high, which is perfect for getting things done—like working on a creative project or crunching numbers in a spreadsheet. It's got terpenes that have long fancy names which give the buds a cinnamon-y, pine-y smell—scents you can enjoy today, tomorrow, or whenever!
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.
