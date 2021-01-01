 Loading…

Pancake Ice

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

When you're in the mood for a truly special sativa, Pancake Ice delivers a pleasant body high. In fact, this is a strain that you can smoke in the morning and still easily carry out a productive (if relaxed) day. We particularly enjoy that one of the terpenes (called “caryophyllene” if you're wondering) makes this strain just a little spicy. We think that subtle kick keeps things interesting and complements the more dominant clove and lemon scents in a really nice way.

About this brand

Houseplant Logo
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.

