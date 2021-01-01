About this product
Rainband is a cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, and is an indica we love to smoke at the end of a long day when we've done lots of things and now would like to do fewer things. It's got a vanilla-like scent and other spice-like terpenes which go nicely with the relaxing high it produces. It's also great for hanging out and doing something like watching a movie with friends.
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.
