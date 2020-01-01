 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Juicy Fruit PHO 1g
Hybrid

Juicy Fruit PHO 1g

by Howling Dog Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Juicy Fruit

Juicy Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Also known as Fruity Juice, this cannabis strain was developed by Sensi Seeds. Crossed with pure Afghani indica and pure Thai sativa, Juicy Fruit is a large-leafed, thick-stemmed plant with colors of green and purple. Once broken up, colors of lavender, orange, and amber-purple float throughout the trichome heads and into the stems. Flowering time is approximately 7-9 weeks, with a THC level measuring about 15-20%. Smells are described as ranging from tangy and sweet, sort of like fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. The effects begin with a dizzy, light-headed feeling and can last up to 3 hours. 

About this brand

Howling Dog Farms Logo
From our organic farming practices, to our strain selections, to our slow curing process, we are dedicated to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis products. From seed to sprout, every plant is fed with a special blend of organic soils and fertilizers. We then let nature take her course by encouraging beneficial birds and bugs to keep pests away. Without the use of harmful pesticides, our plants are grown as purely as possible giving them rich flavors and smells, the way nature intended.