 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mickey Kush

Mickey Kush

by Howling Dog Farms

Write a review
Howling Dog Farms Cannabis Flower Mickey Kush

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Howling Dog Farms Logo
From our organic farming practices, to our strain selections, to our slow curing process, we are dedicated to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis products. From seed to sprout, every plant is fed with a special blend of organic soils and fertilizers. We then let nature take her course by encouraging beneficial birds and bugs to keep pests away. Without the use of harmful pesticides, our plants are grown as purely as possible giving them rich flavors and smells, the way nature intended.