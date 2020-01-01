From our organic farming practices, to our strain selections, to our slow curing process, we are dedicated to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis products. From seed to sprout, every plant is fed with a special blend of organic soils and fertilizers. We then let nature take her course by encouraging beneficial birds and bugs to keep pests away. Without the use of harmful pesticides, our plants are grown as purely as possible giving them rich flavors and smells, the way nature intended.