Indica

Querkle PHO 1g

by Howling Dog Farms

About this product

About this strain

Querkle

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.

About this brand

From our organic farming practices, to our strain selections, to our slow curing process, we are dedicated to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis products. From seed to sprout, every plant is fed with a special blend of organic soils and fertilizers. We then let nature take her course by encouraging beneficial birds and bugs to keep pests away. Without the use of harmful pesticides, our plants are grown as purely as possible giving them rich flavors and smells, the way nature intended.