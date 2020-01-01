 Loading…

  Sour Banana Sherbet PHO 1g
Hybrid

Sour Banana Sherbet PHO 1g

by Howling Dog Farms

About this product

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The aroma is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.

About this brand

Howling Dog Farms Logo
From our organic farming practices, to our strain selections, to our slow curing process, we are dedicated to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis products. From seed to sprout, every plant is fed with a special blend of organic soils and fertilizers. We then let nature take her course by encouraging beneficial birds and bugs to keep pests away. Without the use of harmful pesticides, our plants are grown as purely as possible giving them rich flavors and smells, the way nature intended.