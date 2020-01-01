 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  White Fire Alien OG
Hybrid

White Fire Alien OG

by Howling Dog Farms

White Fire Alien OG

About this product

About this strain

White Fire Alien OG

White Fire Alien OG
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

White Fire Alien OG is a 60% indica strain bred by OG Raskal. With a sweet lemon aroma, this hybrid cross mixes The White with Fire Alien Kush for a full-body calm that eases pain, anxiety, and tension. There’s no better way to conclude a hard day’s work than with a stress-relieving dose of White Fire Alien OG.

About this brand

From our organic farming practices, to our strain selections, to our slow curing process, we are dedicated to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis products. From seed to sprout, every plant is fed with a special blend of organic soils and fertilizers. We then let nature take her course by encouraging beneficial birds and bugs to keep pests away. Without the use of harmful pesticides, our plants are grown as purely as possible giving them rich flavors and smells, the way nature intended.