HQFarms has been growing high quality cannabis for over 8 years under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program. In January 2017, HQFarms became a state licensed OLCC producer. Because we have two separate locations, we can work with both OMMP and OLCC dispensaries, wholesalers, or processors. The HQ team works 7 days a week operating from our farm in Boring, Oregon. We're constantly working hard to cultivate, research, and deliver only the highest quality cannabis to dispensaries all over Oregon. HQFarms has close relationships with few medical dispensaries that work as non profit charity organizations to provide medicine to veterans and medical patients who need safe and high quality medicine, but cannot afford it. As a team, we have years of experience growing only top shelf products. After years of vigorous testing, our breeding team and pheno hunters brought in only the most elite genetics into our recreational farm. As a producer, we currently have 28 different rotating genetics. Our garden techniques feature completely organic IPM solutions, OMRI certified nutrients and cloning sprays, and absolutely zero pesticide use; you can feel at ease when using our product that it is some of the most natural yet quality surpassing product on the market. To ensure the safety of Oregon Cannabis users, each new batch of product undergoes a comprehensive potency, pesticide, residual solvent, microbial testing, and terpene profiling. Our primary goal is to sustain and provide a quality and tested product that can easily prove the quality in itself.