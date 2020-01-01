OG #18, a phenotype of OG Kush, was introduced by DNA Genetics. Also known as "Private Reserve," this indica-dominant hybrid delivers a long-lasting sedative and trancey high, ideal for leisure and relaxation. True to its predecessors, this flower carries the distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. Its prominence is not new: a winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup in '09 and '10, as well as the Europe Champions Cup and Spannabis Indoor Hydro Cup in '10. Interested in growing? Plan for a 9 week flowering time indoors.