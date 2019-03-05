 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. HU$H Puppies

HU$H Puppies

by HU$H Supply

Write a review
HU$H Supply Cannabis Flower HU$H Puppies
HU$H Supply Cannabis Flower HU$H Puppies
HU$H Supply Cannabis Flower HU$H Puppies
HU$H Supply Cannabis Flower HU$H Puppies
HU$H Supply Cannabis Flower HU$H Puppies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We use a premium flower with 20% or higher THC, then thoroughly blend with distillate to the stem, and douse with kief! Unlike a moonrock our proprietary blend will burn by itself! No need to mix other strains! Experience the full effect of these HU$H Puppies by snapping in a bong or rolling a full joint or blunt!

About this brand

HU$H Supply Logo
Specializing in high volitile extracts- HU$H Supply stands above the Rest! Its formulated potency delivers an impactful high known to HU$H you up! HU$H Supply became popularly known for its amazing pre-rolls! Never before has a terp line and fruit flavor line of pre-rolls been available until now! H.U.$.H. Stands for #HelpUsSaveHumanity

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review