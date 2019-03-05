About this product
We use a premium flower with 20% or higher THC, then thoroughly blend with distillate to the stem, and douse with kief! Unlike a moonrock our proprietary blend will burn by itself! No need to mix other strains! Experience the full effect of these HU$H Puppies by snapping in a bong or rolling a full joint or blunt!
HU$H Supply
Specializing in high volitile extracts- HU$H Supply stands above the Rest! Its formulated potency delivers an impactful high known to HU$H you up! HU$H Supply became popularly known for its amazing pre-rolls! Never before has a terp line and fruit flavor line of pre-rolls been available until now! H.U.$.H. Stands for #HelpUsSaveHumanity
