 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jillybean

Jillybean

by Hug Farms

Write a review
Hug Farms Cannabis Flower Jillybean

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jillybean by Hug Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jillybean

Jillybean
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.

About this brand

Hug Farms Logo
Hug Farms is a collection of like minded Oregonians who have come together to produce medicinal cannabis for patients in Oregon. At Hug Farms our passion and experience with cannabis is reflected in every strain we produce. Hug Farms is proud to bring you selected varieties with the hope that you will use it to expand and enrich your experience in life.