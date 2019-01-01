 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. 1/8 Abacus Flower

1/8 Abacus Flower

by Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.

$25.00MSRP

Terpene Analysis states mass percentages of alpha-Pinene, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, alpha-Bisabolol, Fenchyl Alcohol, beta, cis-Ocimene, Sabinene, beta-Myrcene, trans-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Farnesne, trans, beta-Ocimene, and terpineol.

We are a hemp farm, wanting to share our methods, vibes, and products with you! Our practices such as compost teas are methods maintaining the ecosystem around our beautiful plants. Located in Southern Oregon, in a GMO banned area, our land is the foundation to cultivate to the fullest, healthiest potential. Our seeds and clones are carefully chosen, below the federal limit of 0.3% for THC.