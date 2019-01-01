About this product
Terpene Analysis states mass percentages of alpha-Pinene, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, alpha-Bisabolol, Fenchyl Alcohol, beta, cis-Ocimene, Sabinene, beta-Myrcene, trans-Caryophyllene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Farnesne, trans, beta-Ocimene, and terpineol.
About this brand
Humble Bee Gardens, Inc.
We are a hemp farm, wanting to share our methods, vibes, and products with you! Our practices such as compost teas are methods maintaining the ecosystem around our beautiful plants. Located in Southern Oregon, in a GMO banned area, our land is the foundation to cultivate to the fullest, healthiest potential. Our seeds and clones are carefully chosen, below the federal limit of 0.3% for THC.