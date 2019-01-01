About this product
This chubby deep purple eggplant-shaped hand-blown glass pipe is weighty in the hand, yet not too large to handle at 4 inches long with an average 6 inch girth. The tip is crowned with a dark green stem and leaf cap, and the body is a rich transparent indigo hand-colored glass.
I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.