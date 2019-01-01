About this product
A beautiful dazzlingly sparkly Green Apple pipe that fits so well in your hand- you'll never want to just let it be! Not your regular 'Yesterday' pipe- this precious Apple is double-layered glass pipe so beautiful that it could have been freshly plucked from the Norwegian Woods. You will feel like Mother Natures Son Revolving this beautiful pipe around to all of your Beautiful People! And if you Follow the Sun, you'll be amazed by the intense glitter and sparkle of this Apple Pipe! About 3 inches long, about 5 inch circumference. Features a stem and hand-formed leaf.
About this strain
Sour Apple
Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin’. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won’t get a sugar rush from this strain, however, but it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent and full-bodied. Try this strain if you’re looking to relax and ease stress.