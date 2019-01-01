 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Green Apple Sparkle Glass Pipe

Green Apple Sparkle Glass Pipe

by Humble Pride Glass

Write a review
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Green Apple Sparkle Glass Pipe
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Green Apple Sparkle Glass Pipe
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Green Apple Sparkle Glass Pipe
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Green Apple Sparkle Glass Pipe
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Green Apple Sparkle Glass Pipe

$43.50MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

A beautiful dazzlingly sparkly Green Apple pipe that fits so well in your hand- you'll never want to just let it be! Not your regular 'Yesterday' pipe- this precious Apple is double-layered glass pipe so beautiful that it could have been freshly plucked from the Norwegian Woods. You will feel like Mother Natures Son Revolving this beautiful pipe around to all of your Beautiful People! And if you Follow the Sun, you'll be amazed by the intense glitter and sparkle of this Apple Pipe! About 3 inches long, about 5 inch circumference. Features a stem and hand-formed leaf.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Apple

Sour Apple

Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin’. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won’t get a sugar rush from this strain, however, but it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent and full-bodied. Try this strain if you’re looking to relax and ease stress.

About this brand

Humble Pride Glass Logo
I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.