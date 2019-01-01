About this product

A beautiful dazzlingly sparkly Green Apple pipe that fits so well in your hand- you'll never want to just let it be! Not your regular 'Yesterday' pipe- this precious Apple is double-layered glass pipe so beautiful that it could have been freshly plucked from the Norwegian Woods. You will feel like Mother Natures Son Revolving this beautiful pipe around to all of your Beautiful People! And if you Follow the Sun, you'll be amazed by the intense glitter and sparkle of this Apple Pipe! About 3 inches long, about 5 inch circumference. Features a stem and hand-formed leaf.