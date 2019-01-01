 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Mike's Original Banana Glass Pipe Functional Fruit Art

Mike's Original Banana Glass Pipe Functional Fruit Art

by Humble Pride Glass

This is the original Glass banana pipe made by Michael Sorenson - since 2001! Made from the highest quality raw glass tubing and color, and professionally kiln annealed, this banana pipe fits perfectly in your hand, and it's fine crafting is remarkably durable. Delight your friends! Fascinate your colleagues! Size: 4 inches by about 1.25 inch diameter. Important note about shaping: the usual design for my banana pipe (and mostly all fruit pipes) is fully rounded with no flat spot, because I do think it very much affects the aesthetic. However, if you prefer a flat spot or some other alteration, please make a note. Since these are all made to order for you, I'm happy to adjust the design to fit your needs.

Banana OG

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.