 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Paintbrush Glass Pipe

Paintbrush Glass Pipe

by Humble Pride Glass

Write a review
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Paintbrush Glass Pipe
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Paintbrush Glass Pipe
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Paintbrush Glass Pipe

$34.50MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Paintbrush shaped glass pipe is made with a semi-transparent amber colored glass handle and textured 'brush' bowl with your choice of colors on the tip. I offer a few standard color choices, but if a different color is preferred, please select the 'suggest a color' option and include your preferred color in the notes to your order and I will email you if the color chosen will not be possible for some reason, and we can discuss further preferences, or contact me before purchasing to discuss beforehand.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

American Dream

American Dream

American Dream by Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant strain that blends Afghan Skunk with Jamaican and Hawaiian genetics. Its name is charged with meaning, mainly in that this indica represents “honest toil, personal improvement, and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor,” as Sensi Seeds puts it. Earthy and skunky in flavor, American Dream helps you pursue happiness with balanced uplifting, social effects appropriate for day or evening use. 

About this brand

Humble Pride Glass Logo
I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.