  5. Peach Glass Pipe Unique Fruit Art - 4 Colors

Peach Glass Pipe Unique Fruit Art - 4 Colors

by Humble Pride Glass

$33.00MSRP

About this product

This sweet little peach shaped pipe is adorable to have on display, as well as fun to hold in your hand. Made with high quality borosilicate glass, in 4 bright colors. The formed leaf adds the perfect touch to this juicy little piece! This piece measures about 3 inches long and about 2 inches inches in diameter. Please note that there may be slight variations in color and shaping, as each item is hand made to order. *The "Pink Peach" is a creamy medium pink with a slight lavender tinge and a mint leaf *The "Snow Peach" is a white pastel pink with a mint-colored leaf (looks whiter in the photos than it is- it's a white with a pink hue) *The "Blush Peach" is colored like the brazen flush of a soft and fuzzy peach skin; darker pinkish-orange-peach colored with a green leaf * The "Creme de Peche" is a perfectly creamy light orange-based peach color reminiscent of peach liqueur poured over French vanilla ice cream, and a green leaf.

About this strain

Peaches and Cream

Peaches and Cream

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

About this brand

I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.