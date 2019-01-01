 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Strawberry Glass Pipe

Strawberry Glass Pipe

by Humble Pride Glass

Write a review
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Strawberry Glass Pipe
Humble Pride Glass Smoking Pipes Strawberry Glass Pipe

$35.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Sweet and bright little Strawberry pipe. Made with a unique pip method, these beautiful pipes are strong, fresh looking and a natural inclusion to any pipe collection! Each strawberry pipe is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass using master techniques and high quality glass just for you :) The strawberry measures about 3 inches long and about 5.5 inch largest circumference. Made with red opaque colored glass coated in a thick and shiny coat of clear glass and a hand sculpted green stem and leaf crown.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Dream

Strawberry Dream

Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.   

About this brand

Humble Pride Glass Logo
I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.