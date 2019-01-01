About this product
Sweet and bright little Strawberry pipe. Made with a unique pip method, these beautiful pipes are strong, fresh looking and a natural inclusion to any pipe collection! Each strawberry pipe is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass using master techniques and high quality glass just for you :) The strawberry measures about 3 inches long and about 5.5 inch largest circumference. Made with red opaque colored glass coated in a thick and shiny coat of clear glass and a hand sculpted green stem and leaf crown.
Strawberry Dream
Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.