1:1 Uplift Tincture 30 ml 500 mg

by Humboldt Apothecary

Humboldt Apothecary Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Uplift Tincture 30 ml 500 mg
Humboldt Apothecary Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Uplift Tincture 30 ml 500 mg

About this product

INGREDIENTS Coconut MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Essential Oils of Lemon, Rosemary, and Peppermint, and Vitamin E. Contains Coconut and non-GMO Soy. TOTAL MG PER BOTTLE 250 MG CBD | 250 MG THC TOTAL MG PER DOSE (1 DROPPERFUL / 1ML) 8.3 MG CBD | 8.3 MG THC

About this brand

Humboldt Apothecary

