1:1 Wintergreen CBD Stick 150mg

by Humboldt Apothecary

About this product

Made with premium whole flower cannabis extract in a 1:1 ratio with a cooling combination of menthol and pure essential oils with a distinct wintergreen scent. The Wintergreen CBD Stick is designed for easy application on the go without messy fingers! INGREDIENTS Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Candelilla Wax, Menthol, Cannabis Extract, Vitamin E, Essential Oils of Wintergreen, Camphor, Eucalyptus, Copaiba, and Clove. Contains Coconut and Non-GMO Soy. TOTAL MG PER CONTAINER 75 MG CBD | 75 MG THC

About this brand

Humboldt Apothecary

