3:1 Inflammation Soother 30ml 500 mg
About this product
INGREDIENTS Alcohol, Honey, Filtered Water, Cannabis Extract, Jamaican Dogwood, Meadowsweet, Turmeric, Black Pepper, White Willow Bark. TOTAL MG PER BOTTLE 375 MG CBD | 125 MG THC TOTAL MG PER DOSE (1 DROPPERFUL / 1ML) 12.5 MG CBD | 4.2 MG THC
About this brand
Humboldt Apothecary
