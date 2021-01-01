 Loading…

Drinking Bitters 30 ml 500 mg

by Humboldt Apothecary

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Perfect to mix in soda water with a twist of citrus as an aperitif, and excellent in place of a traditional bitters for your favorite drink. INGREDIENTS Alcohol, Honey, Filtered Water, Cannabis Extract, Angelica, Gentian, Orange Peel, Cardamom, Cinnamon. TOTAL MG PER BOTTLE 500 MG THC | <2 MG CBD TOTAL MG PER DOSE (1 DROPPERFUL / 1ML) 16.7 MG THC | <2 MG CBD

About this brand

Humboldt Apothecary

