 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Indica Tablets 300mg 30-pack

Indica Tablets 300mg 30-pack

by Humboldt Apothecary

Write a review
Humboldt Apothecary Edibles Capsules Indica Tablets 300mg 30-pack
Humboldt Apothecary Edibles Capsules Indica Tablets 300mg 30-pack
Humboldt Apothecary Edibles Capsules Indica Tablets 300mg 30-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bottle: 300 MG THC | <2 MG CBD Tablet: 10 MG THC | <2 MG CBD Indica Tablet Sample Pack: Pack: 20 MG THC | <2 MG CBD Tablet: 10 MG THC | <2 MG CBD INGREDIENTS Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cannabis, Natural Color, Croscarmellose, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Dextrin.

About this brand

Humboldt Apothecary Logo
Humboldt Apothecary

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review