Humboldt Apothecary

Sativa Tablets 300mg 30-pack
by Humboldt ApothecaryWrite a review
About this product
Bottle: 300 MG THC | <2 MG CBD Tablet: 10 MG THC | <2 MG CBD Sativa Tablet Sample Pack: Pack: 20 MG THC | <2 MG CBD Tablet: 10 MG THC | <2 MG CBD INGREDIENTS Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cannabis, Natural Color, Croscarmellose, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Dextrin.
