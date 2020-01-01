 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry Pancakes Live Resin 1g

by Humboldt Farms

About this strain

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia. 

About this brand

Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California. At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience. humfarms.com LICENSE NO. C11-0000039-LIC