  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Gio G Pen Cartridges

Gio G Pen Cartridges

by Humboldt Farms

We use our most flavorful strains to make the oil formulation in our Gio G Pen cartridges. From the cold water hash that goes into our Rosin Cartridges to the 100% real cannabis terpenes in our Cannabis Oil, the result is a fuller flavor profile in a class of its own. Compatible only with the G Pen Gio device.

sweetstuff2k

Humboldt Farms G-pen carts are my favorite!!! I've tried most every flavor, and they are my go-to, for sure! Love love love the new banana pie!! Keep those g-pods coming!

Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California. At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience. humfarms.com