Aja8
on September 1st, 2019
Banana Pie is bomb!
We use our most flavorful strains to make the oil formulation in our Gio G Pen cartridges. From the cold water hash that goes into our Rosin Cartridges to the 100% real cannabis terpenes in our Cannabis Oil, the result is a fuller flavor profile in a class of its own. Compatible only with the G Pen Gio device.
on April 4th, 2019
Humboldt Farms G-pen carts are my favorite!!! I've tried most every flavor, and they are my go-to, for sure! Love love love the new banana pie!! Keep those g-pods coming!