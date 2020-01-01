 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Harle-Tsu CBD

by Humboldt Farms

Humboldt Farms Cannabis Flower Harle-Tsu CBD

About this product

About this strain

Harle-Tsu

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

About this brand

Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California. At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience. humfarms.com LICENSE NO. C11-0000039-LIC