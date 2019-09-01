Aja8
on September 1st, 2019
Super tasty oil! The name always matches exactly to what im tasting but not too fake. This is definitely high quality extracted oil carts. Just the right high and flavor! love them!
CO2 extracted oil. A cleaner, healthier way of extracting. Our process, unlike others, is the least damaging to the plant’s cannabinoids. When cannabinoids stay intact, they provide not only the true flavor that maintains the integrity of the cannabis strain, but also a more potent product. Original cannabinoids and terpenes. No additives. No solvents.
on February 21st, 2019
By far, these are the most disgusting vape cartridges I've had. 0 Stars. It made me give one....