Oil Cartridges

by Humboldt Farms

About this product

CO2 extracted oil. A cleaner, healthier way of extracting. Our process, unlike others, is the least damaging to the plant’s cannabinoids. When cannabinoids stay intact, they provide not only the true flavor that maintains the integrity of the cannabis strain, but also a more potent product. Original cannabinoids and terpenes. No additives. No solvents.

2 customer reviews

Aja8

Super tasty oil! The name always matches exactly to what im tasting but not too fake. This is definitely high quality extracted oil carts. Just the right high and flavor! love them!

DeuceBiggs

By far, these are the most disgusting vape cartridges I've had. 0 Stars. It made me give one....

About this brand

Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California. At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience. humfarms.com