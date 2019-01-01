About this product
Sun-ripened and organically grown on small family farms in Humboldt County, our Premium Flowers are in a class of their own. The hand-selected flowers dazzle the senses and offer maximum potency due to our cultivation of cutting edge strains with robust genetics. Our exceptional Premium Flowers taste delicious both on the inhale and exhale, their crystals glisten and their bouquets inhabit the room. Experience the highest.
