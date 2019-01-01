 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Premium Flower

Premium Flower

by Humboldt Farms

Write a review
Humboldt Farms Cannabis Flower Premium Flower
Humboldt Farms Cannabis Flower Premium Flower
Humboldt Farms Cannabis Flower Premium Flower

About this product

Sun-ripened and organically grown on small family farms in Humboldt County, our Premium Flowers are in a class of their own. The hand-selected flowers dazzle the senses and offer maximum potency due to our cultivation of cutting edge strains with robust genetics. Our exceptional Premium Flowers taste delicious both on the inhale and exhale, their crystals glisten and their bouquets inhabit the room. Experience the highest.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Humboldt Farms Logo
Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California. At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience. humfarms.com