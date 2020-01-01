 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Battery + Charger

by Humboldt Gold

Vape in style with Humboldt Gold's Battery. Finally a battery designed for concentrates, distillates and thick oils. Every great cartridge needs a great battery to match, and Humboldt Gold is pleased to answer the call. Master chefs know the right heat is needed to cook exquisite meals and pronounce the right flavor, don't over cook your delicate oils. Variable voltage battery with three heat settings plus warming feature Fits all 510 thread cartridges Micro USB pass through charging cable - vape while you charge!

Humboldt Gold is pleased to deliver consistency and honesty in each of our cannabis products. Our menu of Co2 Extracted Cannabis Oil is available in vape cartridges and glass syringe applicators, making administering your euphoria a breeze. A dab of Humboldt Gold is guaranteed to provide consistency in flavor, potency, and effect. Take a rip from our cartridge or dab from our syringe for an experience that will leave you feeling golden.