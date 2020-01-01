 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blackberry Cartridge

by Humboldt Gold

About this product

Earthy and sweet, Humboldt Gold's Blackberry Cartridge delivers a wonderful flavor with every toke and the euphoric effects soak in with every puff. Humboldt Gold offers this Hybrid concentrate for those seeking a sweet oil cartridge that delivers energy, stress relief and focus. Available in 500/1000 MG Cartridge

About this strain

Blackberry

Blackberry
Blackberry is a popular strain known for its balance of an active buzz and the high yields of plants due to its indica side. It was bred in 2009 by Dutch company Nirvana Seeds as a cross between a Black Domina clone from the U.S and their own Raspberry Cough. Flowering happens between 9 and 11 weeks and plants will have a tight leaf structure and frosty buds. Indoor growing is recommended, but be warned, Blackberry plants are pungent. This strain has strong smoke that can have a fuel smell, but it is dominantly fruity.

About this brand

Humboldt Gold is pleased to deliver consistency and honesty in each of our cannabis products. Our menu of Co2 Extracted Cannabis Oil is available in vape cartridges and glass syringe applicators, making administering your euphoria a breeze. A dab of Humboldt Gold is guaranteed to provide consistency in flavor, potency, and effect. Take a rip from our cartridge or dab from our syringe for an experience that will leave you feeling golden.