Jack Herer Cartridge

by Humboldt Gold

Humboldt Gold's Jack Herer Cartridge is an easy and convenient way to medicate, this smooth concentrate provides all the awesome Sativa forward effects of this landmark strain. Named after iconic activist Jack Herer, this baby will energize your mind and calm your anxiety for a perfect daytime buzz. Available in 500/1000 MG Cartridge

Jack Herer

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

Humboldt Gold is pleased to deliver consistency and honesty in each of our cannabis products. Our menu of Co2 Extracted Cannabis Oil is available in vape cartridges and glass syringe applicators, making administering your euphoria a breeze. A dab of Humboldt Gold is guaranteed to provide consistency in flavor, potency, and effect. Take a rip from our cartridge or dab from our syringe for an experience that will leave you feeling golden.