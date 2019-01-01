 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Calm

by Humboldt Harvest

Calm

About this product

13:1 CBD:THC Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids) Need a little help with stress or anxiety? This tincture is for you. That fight, flight, or freeze response is connected to the sympathetic nervous system. Our tincture is designed to address those reactions by promoting down-regulation (the process of reducing or suppressing a response to a stimulus), while increasing serotonin uptake. This tincture will help you find some ease and begin belly-breathing again. Ommmmm. Suggested Use: For anxiety, stress, PTSD, relaxation, and uplifting your mood. Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene

About this brand

Derived from the finest flowers cultivated in the lush, emerald region of Northern California, Humboldt Harvest proudly supplies cannabis-infused tinctures and body care. Humboldt Harvest is the ultimate source for smoke-free cannabis options, each tincture is crafted with high-quality ingredients and attention to detail. Not only does the team have a passion for medical cannabis, but decades of experience in cultivation. Humboldt Harvest's mission is to help their patrons regain self-empowerment with all natural products that aid emotional and physical wellness. History Esther has been a medical cannabis patient since 1996, experimenting with various strains and delivery methods to treat specific ailments. After the birth of her first child, Esther had incredible results utilizing CBD. She was holistically self-reliant, crafting tinctures and body care to keep her life and health balanced. After years of achieving all natural relief, Esther decided to share her formulations with others in need and launched Humboldt Harvest in 2015. Esther entered one of her cannabis creations into the Emerald Cup competition. To her surprise and delight, she took first place in the category of Tinctures, providing the perfect debut for her patient-focused brand. Process Quality begins on the farm, and the Humboldt Harvest's cannabis gardens go above and beyond in quality. HH’s master growers cultivate their flowers outdoors with organic methods, rendering robust buds soaked in the California sun. When ready those flowers are harvested and cured to perfection. Lastly, the cannabinoids and terpenes are derived from their premium buds and infused into their myriad of products for your wellness benefit. Products Humboldt Harvest invites you to discover the product that will make you feel your best. They offer a line of tinctures for every occasion. Formulations include Award winning Wellbeing High-CBD, THC tincture, and a Terpene Enriched line: Calm, Sleep, and Relief; each made using unique proprietary blends of plant terpenes to boost the desired effect.