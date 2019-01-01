About this product
13:1 CBD:THC Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids) Our Relief tincture helps to ease times of body pain and inflammation. This concentrated formula is a natural way to care for your body and packs a refreshing mint flavor. Suggested Use: For relief from aches, pains, arthritis, sore muscles, injuries, chronic and acute inflammation, and chronic illnesses. Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Mycrene
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.