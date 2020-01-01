 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Green Crack

Green Crack

by Humboldt Marijuana Co

Write a review
Humboldt Marijuana Co Concentrates Solvent Green Crack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The perfect daytime strain. Give yourself a jolt of energy and a mood boost with this Sativa dominant strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Humboldt Marijuana Co Logo
Humboldt Marijuana Company specializes in cannabis extracts and organically grown flower. They offer the purest, most potent marijuana experience possible for consumers who care about what they put in their body. Caring about their customers and actively involved with healing organizations, Humboldt Marijuana Company is dedicated to creating a pure smoking and/or dabbing experience for all lovers of cannabis.