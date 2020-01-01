 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Ringo's Gift (CBD)

Ringo's Gift (CBD)

by Humboldt Marijuana Co

Write a review
Humboldt Marijuana Co Concentrates Solvent Ringo's Gift (CBD)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. The CBD/THC ratio of our concentrate is 12:1 with a fruity earthy flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ringo's Gift

Ringo's Gift

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

About this brand

Humboldt Marijuana Co Logo
Humboldt Marijuana Company specializes in cannabis extracts and organically grown flower. They offer the purest, most potent marijuana experience possible for consumers who care about what they put in their body. Caring about their customers and actively involved with healing organizations, Humboldt Marijuana Company is dedicated to creating a pure smoking and/or dabbing experience for all lovers of cannabis.