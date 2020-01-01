 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Blueberry Muffin Seeds 20-pack

Blueberry Muffin Seeds 20-pack

by Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company Cannabis Seeds Blueberry Muffin Seeds 20-pack
$100.00MSRP

About this product

Indica Dominant | Sweet strong blueberry scent | Energizing and strong medicinal effects | F4 Flowering Time: 45 Days; September 15th - October 1 Profile: Skunk, Cinnamon, Chamomile Blueberry Muffin is a company favorite. This seed produces plants that grow uniformly and produce frosty colas highlighted with purple flakes. The buds smell powerfully like fresh baked blueberry muffins, making the naming of this strain a piece of… muffin. The smoke is energizing and may be good for relieving pain due to arthritis and ulcers. 20 Regular Seeds Per Pack

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com