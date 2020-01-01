Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
Indica Dominant | Sweet strong blueberry scent | Energizing and strong medicinal effects | F4 Flowering Time: 45 Days; September 15th - October 1 Profile: Skunk, Cinnamon, Chamomile Blueberry Muffin is a company favorite. This seed produces plants that grow uniformly and produce frosty colas highlighted with purple flakes. The buds smell powerfully like fresh baked blueberry muffins, making the naming of this strain a piece of… muffin. The smoke is energizing and may be good for relieving pain due to arthritis and ulcers. 20 Regular Seeds Per Pack
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.