  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Don Carlos Seeds 10-pack
Hybrid

Don Carlos Seeds 10-pack

by Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company Cannabis Seeds Don Carlos Seeds 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Don Carlos

Don Carlos

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and the reggae legend Don Carlos, the Don Carlos strain stems from Blackberry OG and Humboldt Sour Diesel genetics. Its aromatic buds radiate with sour, fruity, and diesel notes, and bloom in hues of purple and green. An indica-dominant hybrid with well-balanced effects, Don Carlos provides an uplifting and ethereal high that’s great for any cannabis connoisseur. 

 

 

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com