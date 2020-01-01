 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dream Queen (20 Regular Seeds)

by Humboldt Seed Company

Sativa Dominant | Sweet Skunky smell | BX2 Stabilization | Huge Producer Flowering Time: 45 Days, September 20 - October 1 Profile: Skunk, Pine, Orange Dream Queen is the fastest flowering and largest producer of Humboldt Seed Company’s collection. The seeds produce absolutely huge plants easily doubling in size during flower. The buds are like pillowy clouds covered in moonbeam sparkles. Extremely green buds with a sweet skunky smell. Expect to out grow your wildest dreams, with this extremely fast and easy to grow strain making her a gem for light deprivation. THC levels Push 23%, creating a light energetic high perfect for those on the go. May be effective against daytime pain, anxiety and muscle spasms. Pack of 20 Regular Seeds

Dream Queen

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com