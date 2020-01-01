Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
Sativa Dominant | Sweet Skunky smell | BX2 Stabilization | Huge Producer Flowering Time: 45 Days, September 20 - October 1 Profile: Skunk, Pine, Orange Dream Queen is the fastest flowering and largest producer of Humboldt Seed Company’s collection. The seeds produce absolutely huge plants easily doubling in size during flower. The buds are like pillowy clouds covered in moonbeam sparkles. Extremely green buds with a sweet skunky smell. Expect to out grow your wildest dreams, with this extremely fast and easy to grow strain making her a gem for light deprivation. THC levels Push 23%, creating a light energetic high perfect for those on the go. May be effective against daytime pain, anxiety and muscle spasms. Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.