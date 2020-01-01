 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (20 Regular Seeds)

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) (20 Regular Seeds)

by Humboldt Seed Company

$100.00MSRP

About this product

Sativa Dominant | Crystal covered bud | Mold-resistan | BX2 Stabilization | THC 17-25% CBD .09% Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15 Profile: Earthy, Pungent, Pine GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) produces big, fluffy nugs that are absolutely covered in sticky crystals. Trimmers have found their scissors glued together after working on these nugs, perfect for taking a break to enjoy this excellent smoke. The piney, floral, sour smoke is a total knockout that will leave you glued to the couch in a state of uplifting relaxation. Ultimate appeal with 25%+ THC potentials. Pack of 20 Regular Seeds

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com