Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
Indica Dominant F2 | Mold resistant | Potent high | THC 19-25% CBD .04% Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15 Profile: Earthy, Diesel, Pungent Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed Company’s take on the classic cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It produces a compact plant with dense, tight buds, that express significant mold resistance. Notes of lemon and diesel accent this sweet smoke. As the name implies, the smoke is super heady and potent, complex tasks are not recommended after putting on the headband. Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed’s version of the crowd-pleaser, Headband. Unlike the traditional sativa-dominant Headband, Humboldt breeds in Purple Panty Dropper for its weighty indica genetics, resulting in a euphoric 75% indica-dominant strain that relieves aches and pains. Expect a heady pressure that may resemble the sensation of wearing a headband. As its effects melt into the body, anticipate pleasurable physical relaxation with latent aphrodisiac effects.