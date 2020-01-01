 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Humboldt Headband (20 Regular Seeds)

Humboldt Headband (20 Regular Seeds)

by Humboldt Seed Company

$100.00MSRP

Indica Dominant F2 | Mold resistant | Potent high | THC 19-25% CBD .04% Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15 Profile: Earthy, Diesel, Pungent Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed Company’s take on the classic cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It produces a compact plant with dense, tight buds, that express significant mold resistance. Notes of lemon and diesel accent this sweet smoke. As the name implies, the smoke is super heady and potent, complex tasks are not recommended after putting on the headband. Pack of 20 Regular Seeds

Humboldt Headband

Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed’s version of the crowd-pleaser, Headband. Unlike the traditional sativa-dominant Headband, Humboldt breeds in Purple Panty Dropper for its weighty indica genetics, resulting in a euphoric 75% indica-dominant strain that relieves aches and pains. Expect a heady pressure that may resemble the sensation of wearing a headband. As its effects melt into the body, anticipate pleasurable physical relaxation with latent aphrodisiac effects.  

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com