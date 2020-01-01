Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
This signature cross between some of HCS's favorite strain, Pineapple Train Wreck and Blueberry Muffin, offers the best of both plants. Pineapple Muffin produces vigorous, mold-resistant, plants grow wide and tall. The dense buds are bright green with purple flaking. The sweet blueberry scent is highlighted by pineapple, creating a delicious smoke that tastes just like pineapple upside cake. The sweet flavor will melt away paranoia leaving you relaxed and productive.
