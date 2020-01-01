 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pineapple Muffin Seeds 10-pack

by Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company Cannabis Seeds Pineapple Muffin Seeds 10-pack

About this product

This signature cross between some of HCS's favorite strain, Pineapple Train Wreck and Blueberry Muffin, offers the best of both plants. Pineapple Muffin produces vigorous, mold-resistant, plants grow wide and tall. The dense buds are bright green with purple flaking. The sweet blueberry scent is highlighted by pineapple, creating a delicious smoke that tastes just like pineapple upside cake. The sweet flavor will melt away paranoia leaving you relaxed and productive.

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company Logo
Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com