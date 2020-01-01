 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  5. Purple Panty Dropper (20 Regular Seeds)

Purple Panty Dropper (20 Regular Seeds)

by Humboldt Seed Company

Purple Panty Dropper is Humboldt Seed Company’s original strain. Indica Dominant F4 hybrid, nicely balanced with Sativa. These purple buds are moderately dense, with a sweet, floral, almost concord grape-like scent and aphrodisiac smoke. Of course panties must be dropped consensually. THC 18-25% CBD 0.1% 20 Regular Seeds Per Pack

A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.  

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com