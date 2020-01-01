Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
Purple Panty Dropper is Humboldt Seed Company’s original strain. Indica Dominant F4 hybrid, nicely balanced with Sativa. These purple buds are moderately dense, with a sweet, floral, almost concord grape-like scent and aphrodisiac smoke. Of course panties must be dropped consensually. THC 18-25% CBD 0.1% 20 Regular Seeds Per Pack
A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.