  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Seeds
  Very Cherry Seeds 10-pack
Hybrid

Very Cherry Seeds 10-pack

by Humboldt Seed Company

Very Cherry Seeds 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Very Cherry

From Humboldt Seed Company, Very Cherry crosses a Lemon Kush Bx3 with a strain from an old-time Humboldt grower. It comes out of the bag with an intense, sweet cherry aroma that tastes as tangy as it smells. The strain also gives off a slight floral and jasmine scent and buds come in a light green color. Like a tart cherry, this strain will perk you up and get you going and won’t slow you down. Very Cherry’s unique terpene profile makes for great concentrates.

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com