 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Willy G’s Lebanese Seeds

Willy G’s Lebanese Seeds

by Humboldt Seed Company

Write a review
Humboldt Seed Company Cannabis Seeds Willy G’s Lebanese Seeds

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Willy G’s Lebanese

Willy G’s Lebanese

This CBD-dominant strain comes from the Humboldt Seed Company with the help of their dear friend Willy G. Crossing a Lebanese landrace strain with Will G’s #8 and #2, Willy G’s Lebanese generally produces a 20:1 CBD:THC ratio. The strain has a pine-forward aroma with a floral grape finish and a taste that is more flavorful than most CBD cultivars. 

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company Logo
Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com