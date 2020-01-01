 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sherbert Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Sherbert Cartridge 0.5g

by Humboldt's Finest

Write a review
Humboldt's Finest Concentrates Cartridges Sherbert Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

Humboldt's Finest Logo
Sunlight filtered through foggy mornings and towering redwoods. It’s ideal for growing cannabis. It’s also the most abundant energy source on the planet. You don’t have to burn fossil fuels to make sunlight. Sungrown farming is free of the artificial light and electric power grids indoor growers depend on. Best of all, it’s just as potent. OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP We live, work, and farm here in Humboldt County, California. This is a land of giants, where Earth’s last surviving ancient redwoods soar to the sky, powered by nothing but soil, sun, and water. LEARN MORE SOWN IN CLEAN SOIL The soil is pristine. Blended by nature and infused with minerals and nutrients forged in black volcanic stone millions of years ago. Unspoiled by toxic pesticides. Untouched by chemical fertilizers. LEARN MORE NURTURED WITH RAINWATER We use pure, clean rainwater harvested from our local rain forest. Our rigorous water conservation techniques are helping restore the Eel and Mattole River ecosystems and salmon populations.