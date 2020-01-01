Sunlight filtered through foggy mornings and towering redwoods. It’s ideal for growing cannabis. It’s also the most abundant energy source on the planet. You don’t have to burn fossil fuels to make sunlight. Sungrown farming is free of the artificial light and electric power grids indoor growers depend on. Best of all, it’s just as potent. OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP We live, work, and farm here in Humboldt County, California. This is a land of giants, where Earth’s last surviving ancient redwoods soar to the sky, powered by nothing but soil, sun, and water. LEARN MORE SOWN IN CLEAN SOIL The soil is pristine. Blended by nature and infused with minerals and nutrients forged in black volcanic stone millions of years ago. Unspoiled by toxic pesticides. Untouched by chemical fertilizers. LEARN MORE NURTURED WITH RAINWATER We use pure, clean rainwater harvested from our local rain forest. Our rigorous water conservation techniques are helping restore the Eel and Mattole River ecosystems and salmon populations.