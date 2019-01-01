Founded in 2015, Huni Badger is based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at Huni Badger, we are devoted to designing portable vaporizers that integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability, without the need for torches and power cords. The Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer is a high output portable vaporizer that is powered by a single, easily removable 18650 Lithium-ion battery. You can carry as many of these powerful batteries as needed for instant exchanges, allowing you to take this fully functional vaporizer everywhere you go. The heating element of Huni Badger is an advanced ceramic barrel that, in mere seconds, warms up to the perfect temperature required to efficiently vaporize your favorite extracts. By manufacturing high quality, original products and providing caring customer service, combined with an installment of collaboration possibilities, the Huni Badger team will set a new standard for the culture.